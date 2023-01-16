Pénjamo, Guanajuato.- A mother and her son lost their lives to be rolled for motorist who was allegedly driving while intoxicated, this on the Pénjamo – La Herradura state road this Sunday night.

The accident occurred around 9:30 at night near the Tepetate de Negrete community, where those affected they were heading back to their community of origin aboard his motorcycle, an Italika from the FT line, with a displacement of 125 cubic centimeters.

According to the versions provided to the authorities, the driver of the car that ran over them, a brand car ChevroletAveo line in white, he rammed them at full speed, because from meters before he was already driving erratically, witnesses reported.

After ramming the motorcycle family, driver of the automobile tried to run awayHowever, he did not succeed and fell into a small stream from where he could no longer get out.

That’s where elements of Municipal police who proceeded to arrest him to leave him at the disposal of the competent authority.

The motorcycle and the bodies of the mother of the family and her son were left lying on the road, while a 5-year-old girl and her father were transferred in serious health conditions to a nearby hospital to be treated.

The deceased woman had around 29 years old and his son around 11 years none of them had vital signs when the paramedics arrived

Those affected went to your community of originlocated just 20 minutes from where they were hit, relatives came to identify the victims.

The municipal uniformed flagged the area of ​​the accident awaiting the State Highway Police and the State Attorney General’s Office so that they will carry out the corresponding expert reports and the transfer of the bodies to the facilities of the Forensic Medical Service in Guanajuato Capital.

With information from El Sol de Irapuato