“It was like the sound of a bomb, the whole house moved, and all the pictures on the walls fell to the ground.” This is how the owner of a home describes the moment in which they felt like a vehicle was embedded against the facade of the property. Apparently, the driver, who later gave a positive breathalyzer test, had evaded a police check, fleeing.

The accident occurred last Saturday around 11:30 p.m., when the residents of a house, located on Barcelona Street in the Murcian neighborhood of Espinardo, perceived a great noise. When they went out into the street they observed that a vehicle had crashed against the facade of the house, leaving a hole in the wall. “We were lucky that no one was still sleeping in the room, because we would be talking about a tragedy,” says one of those affected in the house.

The car, occupied by three people, Spaniards between 30 and 40 years old, was traveling at high speed on Barcelona Street, “at more than 70 km / h on a road limited to 20 km / h.” When traveling that straight, the traffic merges onto Pintor Hernández Carpe street turning right or left, but the driver made a straight and crashed. According to witnesses to the accident, the driver explained that they stopped him at a police checkpoint, he got scared because he was drunk and he fled. Nervously, instead of turning at the end of the street, he went straight on. «The blow was so strong that the car bounced, because the structure of the house is made of concrete. If it becomes brick, we get into the living room, “says the owner of the house.

The facade of the house was seriously damaged.

As a result of the accident, the co-pilot was injured and was taken in an ambulance to the Reina Sofía hospital by the health workers who came to the scene. For his part, the driver was arrested by the Local Police for a crime against road safety. And a third occupant, who was in the back of the car, fled.