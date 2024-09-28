In the Kirov region, a drunk driver crashed into a crowd of pedestrians

On the evening of September 28, a drunk driver crashed into a crowd of pedestrians in the village of Arbazh, Kirov Region; two people could not be saved. The Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian region reports this in its Telegram-channel.

It is noted that another pedestrian was injured. “The driver was also injured, he shows signs of intoxication, he has been sent for examination,” the report says.