Legal advisor Dr. Youssef Al-Sharif warned against the punishment of misleading justice that amounts to imprisonment according to Article (266) of the Penal Code, pointing out that if some people give false information about crimes or accidents, they are subject to legal accountability.

During today’s episode of In Our Life, the story of a young man who was asked by his drunk brother, to redeem him and take responsibility for a run-over accident committed while driving a vehicle on the road while under the influence of alcohol, Al Sharif presented the story that is broadcast on the Emirates platforms today, as he asked him to claim that he was the cause of the accident While the punishment will be heavy for him.

For his part, the legal advisor, Dr. Youssef Al-Sharif, warned that people, motivated by pseudo-chivalry, implicating themselves in such situations and responding to such requests, whether from a brother, friend or son, as every person must bear the responsibility for his actions.

From the legal point of view, the sheriff indicated that there is a responsibility on the drunk driver, and the Federal Traffic and Traffic Law punishes everyone who drives his vehicle under the influence of drunkenness, with imprisonment for a period not exceeding two years and a fine not exceeding seven thousand dirhams or one of these two penalties.

He cautioned that in the case of the police claim that the reader is the perpetrator of the accident and not his brother, then these are two crimes: the first is misleading justice and the penalty for it is imprisonment in Article 266 of the Penal Code, and the second is for false communication and the penalty for the two persons is imprisonment and a fine or one of the two punishments.





