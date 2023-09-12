The actions of an Arab person aroused the suspicion of the police officers, as he was looking right and left, showing signs of fear and confusion, then he was seen digging in the ground in one of the alleys. He was arrested, and it was found that he was under the influence of drug abuse, and he was referred to the Public Prosecution in Dubai, which She in turn referred him to the misdemeanor court, where he was found guilty and punished with a fine.

The details of the case stated that while a patrol affiliated with the General Department of Narcotics Control was combing an area, the patrol members suspected a person who was looking right and left in a suspicious manner, showing signs of fear and confusion. Then he was seen digging a hole in the ground in one of the alleys, so the control men went to him, but he tried to escape. From the place, and his attempt was unsuccessful, if they were able to surround him and arrest him.

It was noted that he was in an abnormal state, slurring his words, and did not smell of alcoholic beverages, so it was suspected that he was under the influence of narcotic substances.

The accused was transferred to the General Administration for Narcotics Control, which obtained permission from the Public Prosecution to refer him to the criminal laboratory, with the aim of obtaining a sample from him, and the result was positive.

When the accused was questioned in the police evidence report and the Public Prosecution’s investigations, he admitted to taking a psychotropic substance, so he was charged with taking it in conditions other than those permitted by law, and he was referred to the misdemeanor court.

After reviewing the details of the case, the court confirmed its confidence in the evidence against the accused, according to what was proven from the case papers, the accused’s confessions, and what was proven in the report of the General Department of Criminal Evidence, and ruled to convict him and punish him with a fine of 5,000 dirhams, after it used clemency with him, taking into account the circumstances of the case, its circumstances, and the circumstances of the accused.

In a similar case, the Dubai Misdemeanor Court convicted an Asian defendant of consuming narcotic substances, and fined him 5,000 dirhams, after it was proven that he had committed the crime.

The details of the case stated that information was received by the General Department of Narcotics Control in Dubai Police, indicating that the accused possessed a quantity of narcotic substances, so permission was obtained from the Public Prosecution, and his apartment and car were raided, and it was proven through subjecting him to an examination that he was a user of psychotropic substances.

When he was asked, he admitted to committing the crime against him, and then the evidentiary evidence against him was complete.