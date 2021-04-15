Scientists Ana Teijeiro and Nabil Djouder, from the CNIO’s Growth Factors, Nutrients and Cancer group. CNIO

Sometimes scientific discoveries that change the way we live happen by chance. Alexander Fleming found a strange fungus that did not allow bacteria to grow in laboratory samples that he had thrown away. That’s where penicillin came from. Engineer Wilson Greatbatch misplaced a resistance in a machine that was trying to record the heartbeat and thus invented the pacemaker. Pfizer researchers discovered Viagra when looking for a drug against angina pectoris and hypertension. Now, a group of scientists from the Spanish National Cancer Research Center (CNIO) has discovered by chance that digoxin, a drug used to treat heart disease in humans, is capable of completely correcting obesity in mice.

Nabil Djouder, head of the Group of Growth Factors, Nutrients and Cancer of the CNIO and leader of the work, explains: “It was a fortuitous find. At first, we used digoxin to treat liver cancer in mice, but we found that, with the drug, the animals did not get fat. “

This finding is an important step in the search for a cure against a disease that, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), affects 600 million people in the world each year and causes the death of nearly four million. “Given that today there are no effective medical treatments against obesity or metabolic syndrome, digoxin may represent an effective therapeutic option,” write the researchers in the work published this Thursday in the scientific journal Nature Metabolism.

Since there are currently no effective medical treatments for obesity or metabolic syndrome, digoxin may represent an effective therapeutic option, say the researchers

The study findings reveal that obese mice lost up to 40% in weight, even if they continued to eat a high-fat diet. The animals were also cured of metabolic disorders associated with obesity. Djouder explains that the drug does not cause adverse effects and could be applied in humans in the near future. “We are not that far away, what we need is to do epidemiological studies and clinical trials in obese patients to see if this drug can be an effective treatment,” says the researcher.

The study suggests that a dose three times higher than what is currently given in patients would be very effective in losing weight without causing toxicity or side effects. “We must explore the possibility of increasing the dose in humans and see the effect of digoxin on weight loss,” explains Djouder.

The research is based on the idea that obesity is an inflammatory disease, that is, a chronic defensive reaction of the body to the aggression caused by excess nutrients. Digoxin, Djouder says, works by reducing the production of a molecule called interleukin 17A or IL-17A, which is responsible for causing inflammation in cells. In simple words, the scientists found that the drug prevents the production of this molecule and reverses obesity. By inhibiting IL-17A, you can also reduce your risk of type 2 diabetes, hypertension, and other cardiovascular diseases.

Djouder says that, during the experiment, the mice, obese from a hypercaloric diet, continued to eat the same while taking digoxin. The drug had an immediate effect. The animals began to lose weight within a few weeks of starting treatment. “The benefits were sustained for at least eight months, which suggests that resistance mechanisms do not develop,” says the scientist. And he adds: “We realized that if we stopped the treatment with digoxin, the effect was reversible and the mice could gain weight again.”

The benefits were sustained for at least eight months, suggesting that no resistance mechanisms develop

Ana Teijeiro, CNIO scientist and first signatory of the work, affirms that the finding has clinical relevance: “It is tempting to propose that obese patients could take digoxin for a short period, until they stabilize weight loss, and then follow a diet healthy and physical exercise ”. It would be best to combine drug treatment with a proper lifestyle, due to the reversible effect of the drug. The researcher explains that in epidemiological studies with human patients with heart disease treated with digoxin, it is observed that the drug also significantly reduces cholesterol.

Teijeiro explains that, in addition to being clinical, the finding has theoretical value because it identifies a causal link between inflammation and weight gain. According to the scientists, this association opens up new lines of research that can help clarify the molecular mechanisms that make obesity an inflammatory disease. “Thanks to this study, we know that weight loss and systemic metabolic changes are controlled by a unique molecular mechanism, IL-17A, which acts directly on adipocytes, changing their genetic profile and their ability to respond to excess nutrients. ”.

The importance of the work lies in the fact that, at present, the options to treat obesity are limited and, according to the study, have not improved in the last 20 years, mainly due to “the lack of knowledge of the physiology of obesity and the mechanisms that govern the accumulation of fat ”. Therapies based on lifestyle changes, dietary interventions, and physical activity only reduce weight by approximately 10%, and drugs that seek to affect appetite or fat absorption help between 2% and 1%. 7%.

You can follow MATTER on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, or sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.