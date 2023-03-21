Resistant to drugs, lethal, and increasingly widespread: Candida auris, a particularly dangerous fungus, worries the Centers for Disease Control (Cdc) of the United States, which have detected an increase in the phenomenon in the country.

It has been found in at least half of the 50 states, with high concentrations in Nevada, Florida, Texas and California. This is a threat to the elderly and the immunosuppressed: in 2021, however, 1474 clinical cases have already been reported, with a 200 percent increase compared to the approximately 500 cases in 2019. According to research that appeared in Annals of Medicine by CDC researchers, in 2022, 2377 infections were recorded.

Mortality is about 50%, death occurs within 90 days of infection. So far, however, those who have become infected also had other concomitant pathologies. Candida auris does not seem to be a problem for healthy young people and for those who have a good immune system: those who contract it show symptoms of infection, such as fever, intense chills.

Authorities are concerned about the 1.2 percent of samples this year that proved resistant to a new first-line treatment, echinocandins. If this drug resistance were to increase it would become very difficult to treat the fungus.