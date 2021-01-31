New hopes to end the coronavirus. As reported by the pharmaceutical company Lilly, a drug developed by them, the bamlanivimab, has managed to reduce up to 80% the possibility of contagion between the elderly and workers in a nursing home of elderly.

It is a drug that uses antibodies that neutralize COVID-19. In the test performed in phase 3, 965 people participated who received 4,200 milligrams of the drug or placebo randomly. Thus, at eight weeks a “significantly lower frequency” of infections was observed in the group of those who received bamlanivimab versus those who took placebo.

Less risk of developing coronavirus

Residents who were administered the drug had up to 80% less risk of developing coronavirus compared to those who received placebo. Also, “there were no deaths attributed to COVID-19” between the group of elderly and workers who were given the medication.

Jose Antonio Sacristan, Lilly’s medical director, celebrated the good results obtained: “They have shown that bamlanivimab helps prevent COVID-19, substantially reducing theto hospitalization among the elderly, one of the most vulnerable groups of our society, and reinforce the idea that neutralizing antibodies, such as bamlanivimab, can be essential to change the course of this pandemic. “

Authorization in the United States

Once these data are known, the drug has received authorization for emergency use by the United States Drug Agency (FDA, for its acronym in English). Thus, it can be used for treatment of mild to moderate coronavirus in high-risk patients.