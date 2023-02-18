Researchers have claimed that a drug used to treat millions of patients with type 2 diabetes can reduce the risk of dementia by up to a third.

The number of dementia cases is expected to triple to more than 150 million by 2050 worldwide.

Despite these bleak prospects, researchers continue to find ways to reduce the risk of experiencing this mind-stealing state.

A new study identifies a cheap drug that can reduce the risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease by up to 54% overall.

Combined with a healthy diet and regular exercise, several lifestyle modifications can lead to a lower risk of dementia. Researchers suggest Actos, better known as pioglitazone, to slow mental decline, which lowers rates of the brain condition.

The study, published in the journal Neurology, found that this cheap pill, used by millions of diabetics, could “halve” the risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease.

Pioglitazone is currently used to help control blood sugar levels by increasing the hormone insulin.

“Since dementia develops for years before diagnosis, there may be an opportunity to intervene before it develops,” says lead author of the study, Dr. Eosu Kim from Yonsei University in South Korea.

The benefits associated with the pills were strongest for those with a history of stroke or ischemic heart disease.

These patients were 43% and 54% less likely to develop dementia, respectively. This is after accounting for potential risk factors, such as high blood pressure, smoking and physical inactivity.

Overall, the incidence of dementia decreased by 16% among the participants who were prescribed the drug.

Interestingly, the longer patients took pioglitazone, the lower their risk.

The research team reported that the risk was reduced by 22% and 37% in those who used the drug for two and four years, respectively.

The study results were based on 91,218 individuals in South Korea who were followed for an average of ten years, with 3,467 participants taking pioglitazone.

However, the results of the study indicate that only people with diabetes can reap this benefit.

Dr. Kim explained: “These findings provide valuable information about who might benefit from using pioglitazone to prevent dementia. In some previous studies of people with dementia or at risk of cognitive decline who did not have diabetes, pioglitazone did not show any protection against dementia. Therefore, “It is likely that the critical factor influencing efficacy is the presence of diabetes. More research is needed to confirm these findings.”

What’s more, these little pills are not without potential side effects, with users reporting swelling, weight gain, bone loss, and congestive heart failure.

The team added that more research is currently needed that will focus on the drug’s long-term safety as well as the optimal dose.