A clinical trial, the results of which were published on Wednesday in a specialized medical journal, showed that the drug “Tofacitinib” for the treatment of arthritis showed promising results in the treatment of patients with severe symptoms of “Covid-19” disease. People were being treated in hospitals in 15 different locations in Brazil due to severe symptoms of “Covid-19”.

Half of these patients were given tofacitinib (two 10 mg tablets daily) in combination with conventional healthcare and the other half were given a placebo with the same healthcare.

After 28 days, 18% of the group that received the drug had either developed respiratory failure (eg requiring intubation or access to a respirator) or died, compared to 29% of the placebo group.

In all, 5.5% of the placebo patients died, compared to 2.8% in the tofacitinib group.

Tofacitinib is approved for use in the United States to treat rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, and ulcerative colitis.