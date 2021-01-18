The Federal Supreme Court rejected the appeal of a person accused of drug trafficking and abuse against a sentence that sentenced him to life imprisonment and deportation from the state, after serving the sentence, as it confirmed the availability of evidence that he had committed the crime.

There was information received by the agencies concerned with drug control, stating that the accused possesses narcotic substances for the purpose of trafficking and abuse, and he is in the process of selling an amount of it to a police source for 500 dirhams, and after searching and investigating the information, the information was confirmed, and after the permission was issued, he prepared the ambush, and determined the place and date. The accused came with another one, got into the vehicle prepared for the ambush, and the signal was given, and the raid took place, where he was seized and found with him the amount prepared for the ambush, and the source handed the officers over the piece of hashish.

The accused admitted the incident of the sale in his confessions during the investigations of the Public Prosecutor and before the court, possession of narcotic substances with the intention of trafficking, and that he had sold a quantity of hashish to the police source. The report of the examination of the seizures stated that they contained cannabis, and that the accused admitted that what he possessed knew that it was a hashish drug and that he was using it. The Public Prosecution referred the accused to trial, and charged him with two charges of possession with intent to trade a narcotic substance (Indian cannabis) in other than the cases authorized by law, and his abuse.

The incident was recorded as a felony and misdemeanor according to the articles of Federal Law No. 14 of 1995 in the matter of combating narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances listed in the first schedule of the same law, and its amendments. The court of first instance in presence ruled the life imprisonment of the accused for the first charge, his removal from the state, after the execution of the sentence, and his two years imprisonment for the second charge, and the seizures were confiscated, and the appeals court confirmed them. This judgment was not accepted by the accused, so he appealed it, and the Federal Supreme Court rejected the defendant’s appeal, confirming that the court of the matter has full authority to obtain an understanding of the reality in the case, assess its evidence, including the testimonies of witnesses, and take the preponderance of it, in order to reach the level of accusation without punishment for that. As long as it has not relied on an incident without evidence, and established its judiciary on justifiable reasons, it has the right to appreciate the confession issued by the accused at any stage of the investigation or inference.

The court affirmed that the availability of the intention to trade in narcotic substances is a material fact in which the judge of the matter is independent, as long as he cites enough from the reality and circumstances to indicate his availability for justifiable reasons that will lead to what the judgment has arranged. The court indicated that what is proven from the verdict records is that he showed the case of the case with the availability of the elements of the two crimes for which the accused was convicted, and stated that they had proven against him evidence derived from the seizure report and the testimony of the witness in the investigations of the Public Prosecution. With the intention of trafficking, and he was caught selling the drug to the police source, and he received the sale value.





