A woman asked for a divorce from her husband, who is imprisoned in a case of possession and drug use, after four years of his imprisonment, and he is still serving the years of his sentence in the case.

The inmate (H.A.B.Arabi – 45 years old) said in an awareness report issued by the Ras Al Khaimah Police that his life was turned upside down, after he was sentenced to life imprisonment in the case of drug possession and abuse, and he became an inmate at the penal correctional institution in Ras Al Khaimah, so it was abandoned On his behalf, his wife and five children, and their relationship with him was cut off until his wife finally ruled a divorce from him.

The inmate accused bad friends of being the reason behind his imprisonment after they implicated him in drug addiction and possession.

He said: «I was born in a good environment of a conservative and stable family, and my parents were keen on raising us and taking care of us so that we would be good in service to ourselves. The parent at lunch ».

He added: “But when I entered prison four years ago on charges of possession and drug use, my life turned into a nightmare. They cut off communication with me ».

He added: “Even my wife requested a divorce after I was sentenced to life imprisonment, and this is her right. She and my children have no sin to keep a man imprisoned for life, even though my life with my wife and children was marked by affection, and we would go out on foreign trips, and if it were not for drugs, it would not be forbidden who are they”.

He pointed out that despite using drugs for a long time, he did not imagine this end, or that he would be sentenced to life imprisonment, as his parents were affected by his imprisonment, stressing that he always blames himself for the harm he caused to his family and his family.

He said, “I did not realize that drugs were on a tragic path until it was too late, as I drifted behind bad companions, and I had no doubt that I would pay a dear price until I was arrested by the anti-drug men.”

And about his first night in prison, he explained that “it was shady. I cried like children, and I felt remorse in this strange world that I entered, as before that I practiced horse riding and diving and was free among my family and friends.”

He pointed out that the administration of the Punitive and Correctional Institution provided him with psychological support to overcome his suffering, and helped him to memorize a surah from the Holy Quran, calling on all young people not to accompany bad companions, and to stay away from drugs to preserve their lives and normal relations with their families and their social surroundings.





