American researchers reported that a new cell treatment improved learning and memory in mice with Alzheimer's disease, which is considered a scientific achievement in combating this disease that primarily targets the elderly.

The treatment, developed at the University of Nebraska Medical Center, relies on both the immune system to fight key aspects of Alzheimer's disease, as well as modified cells that focus on the brain protein plaques that are the hallmark of the disease.

What is Alzheimer's disease?

In patients suffering from Alzheimer's, the amyloid beta protein forms plaques that prevent nerve cells from sending signals to each other. One theory is that this may cause irreversible memory loss and behavioral changes characteristic of Alzheimer's patients.

The new study was recently published in the journal Molecular Neurodegeneration. The researchers used genetically engineered immune control cells, called regulatory T cells (Tregs), to target amyloid beta.

Improve thinking skills

When the research team injected the modified Treg cells into the mice's bloodstream, plaque buildup and brain inflammation slowed. Thinking skills also seemed to improve in the sick mice.

Although the results of animal studies may be different in humans, the results encouraged researchers.

Lead researcher Dr. Avindra Nath, from the National Institutes of Health, which funded the study, said: “The study is an important development in this field that advances the possibility of using cell-based therapies to target protein aggregates in neurodegenerative diseases.”

Tests on humans

The researchers said that engineered immune cells could provide a targeted, more effective treatment for Alzheimer's disease, a disease that affects an estimated 6.7 million Americans.

Pravin Yapuri, the study's lead author, noted that other recent clinical trials have also shown the benefit of using Treg cells in treating Alzheimer's disease and other degenerative brain diseases.

“The limitation was how to get the protective cells into the areas of the brain most affected by Alzheimer’s disease,” he explained, in a press release issued by the University of Nebraska Medical Center.

The next step will be to test this approach in humans. Those close to the study are optimistic.

“We look forward, with great excitement, to seeing where this important breakthrough in the battle against Alzheimer's disease may lead,” said Dr. Jeffrey Gould, a consultant at the University of Nebraska Medical Center.