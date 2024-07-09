Yesterday, the Medical Services Department and the Protocol and Public Relations Department at Abu Dhabi Police implemented the “Droop of Giving for Blood Donation” initiative to promote the culture of voluntary donation and support the blood unit stock, in cooperation with the Abu Dhabi Blood Bank, affiliated with the Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA).

The initiative was attended by Major General Khalifa Mohammed Al Khaili, Director of the Finance and Services Sector, Major General Thani Butti Al Shamsi, Director of the Saif Bin Zayed Academy for Police and Security Sciences at Abu Dhabi Police, and a number of officers, non-commissioned officers, individuals and civilians.

Abu Dhabi Police praised the cooperation and partnership with Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA), stressing the importance of donating blood and keenness to participate in various health and medical events that support its efforts in the field of awareness of preventive and therapeutic programs and providing health services to members.