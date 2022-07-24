The National Center of Meteorology expected the weather tomorrow to be hot and dusty during the day and partly cloudy at times, and clouds will appear in the east in the afternoon.

The center stated – in its daily bulletin – that the winds will be southeasterly to northeasterly and northwesterly / 15 to 25 up to 40 km / h, indicating that the Arabian Gulf will be light to medium waves sometimes, while the first tide will occur at 22:54 and the second At the hour and the first carrots at 16:12 and the second at 06:38.

He pointed out that the Sea of ​​Oman will be light to medium waves, turbulent at times at the end of the night, while the first tide will occur at 08:53, the second at 18:58, the first islands at 14:19 and the second at 02:14.



