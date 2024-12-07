The temperatures will experience a generalized and marked decline this Sunday in the Peninsula and the Balearic Islands and snowfall is expected with significant accumulations in the Pyrenees and the Cantabrian mountain range.

A total of 14 autonomous communities have risk warnings of different intensity due to snowfall, rain, wind and waves, among which Aragon, Catalonia and Navarra stand out with a red warning for snowfall, according to the prediction of the State Meteorological Agency.

Thus, snow will be the most significant phenomenon this Sunday, when moderate and locally heavy snowfall is expected in large areas of the northern half of the peninsula, with a elevation of 700/900 m in the northeast and 800/1,000 m in the rest of the northern half.

The heaviest snowfalls are expected again in the Cantabrian mountain range and the Pyrenees, where amounts greater than 30-40 cm may accumulate. The maritime storm will continue in the Cantabrian Sea and the Balearic Sea, as well as the wind storm, which will intensify, expected to be the peak day of this phenomenonwith gusts that may once again exceed 100 km per hour in the interior of Castellón and south of Tarragona, the Pyrenees and the high areas of the rest of the mountain systems in the northern half of the peninsula.

the frost will be extended to all mountain environments of the northern and southeastern half of the peninsula, as well as areas of the Northern plateau and to a lesser extent the Southern plateau. They are expected to be strong in the Pyrenees.

Prediction by Autonomous Communities

Galicia: Cloudy skies. Generally weak rains, in the extreme northeast, without ruling out more dispersed rains in mountain areas. Snow level dropping to 0900-1000 meters throughout the afternoon. Declining temperatures, the minimum temperatures being slight and the maximum temperatures more pronounced and widespread. Weak frosts in mountain areas of the southeast. Wind from the north, moderate to strong on the coast and light to moderate in the interior, without ruling out strong gusts in high areas.

Asturias: Cloudy or overcast skies. Mists and probable morning fogs at high altitudes. Generalized precipitation, more frequent in the eastern third and in the Cordillera, where it can be persistent. Snow level dropping to 800-1000 meters throughout the afternoon.

Temperatures in general decline, the minimum temperatures being slight and the maximum temperatures more pronounced, which will be notable in the Cordillera and surrounding areas. Weak frosts in high areas of the Cordillera. Wind with a northerly component, strong on the coast, and moderate in the interior, with very strong gusts at high levels of the Cordillera and in the eastern end.

Cantabria: Cloudy or overcast skies. Mists and probable morning fogs at high altitudes. Widespread rainfall, persistent in the Cordillera and points in the Center and Valley of Villaverde, which will increase in intensity at the end of the day. Snow level dropping to 0800-1000 meters throughout the afternoon.

Declining temperatures, the minimum temperatures being slight and the maximum temperatures more pronounced, which will be locally noticeable in large areas of the interior. Weak frosts in high areas. Northwest wind, moderate in the interior and strong on the coast with very strong gusts on the coast, the Cordillera and more locally in other parts of the interior.

the Basque Country: Cloudy or overcast skies. Widespread, persistent precipitation, more intense at the end, although somewhat less frequent in the extreme south. Snow level at 700-900 meters in some sections of the morning and afternoon. Declining temperatures, the minimum temperatures being slight and the maximum temperatures more pronounced, which will be notable in the southern half.

Some weak frosts in high areas. Moderate northwest winds in the interior and strong on the coast, with very strong gusts on the coast and in high areas of the interior, tending to subside at the end of the day.

Castile and León: In the mountainous north, eastern third and Central System, cloudy or covered with precipitation, weak in the south and which can be moderate and persistent in the extreme north. In the rest cloudy with cloudy intervals, without ruling out scattered weak precipitation, more likely in the north and east. Snow level 800-1000 meters.

Declining temperatures, more pronounced in the maximum and being notable at high altitudes. Weak frosts in mountain areas and in scattered areas of the plateau. Northwest winds, moderate to strong, with very strong gusts in the east and mountain areas.

Navarre: Cloudy or overcast skies. Widespread and persistent precipitation, except in the southern third where it will be somewhat less frequent. Snow level dropping to 700-900 meters throughout the afternoon. Declining temperatures, slight minimum temperatures and more pronounced maximum temperatures, which may be noticeable in large areas of the Community except in the southern third.

Weak frosts in high areas of the northern half, without ruling out that they will be moderate in the peaks of the Pyrenees. Moderate northwest wind with very strong gusts in high areas of the northern third and in the Ribera del Ebro, tending to decrease during the day.

Rioja: Cloudy or covered with moderate rainfall, more frequent in western Iberia. Snow level 800-1000 meters. Minimum temperatures in slight descent, and maximum temperatures in descent, which will be notable in mountain areas. Weak frosts in the mountains. Moderate northwest winds, with very strong gusts.

Aragon: In the Pyrenees, covered with locally persistent snowfall and significant thicknesses; in the rest, cloudy with weak precipitation. Snow level at 500-700 m in the northern half and in the southern half at 700-900 meters. Decreasing temperatures, notable in the maximums of the Pyrenees and Iberian system. Frosts in the Pyrenees, weak in the Iberian system. Moderate to strong northwest wind with very strong gusts, locally hurricane-like at high levels of the Pyrenees.





Catalonia: In the Pyrenees, cloudy or overcast skies, with locally persistent snowfall and significant thicknesses in the north of the Pyrenees; snow level from 400-600 meters, rising at midday to 700-900 meters. In the rest, cloudy intervals. Decreasing temperatures, notable in the maximums of the Pyrenees; frost in the Pyrenees. Wind from the northwest and west moderate to strong, with very strong gusts in the southern half, the Pyrenees and the north of Ampurdán; At high levels of the Pyrenees and south of Tarragona, hurricane gusts are probable.

Estremadura: Cloudy intervals in the north, without ruling out weak precipitation in Gredos, which may be snow above 1000 meters, in the rest slightly cloudy. Falling temperatures. Weak frosts in the Central System. Winds from the north and northwest, light to moderate, with the probability of strong gusts in mountain areas.

Community of Madrid: Cloudy or overcast, although with clear storms in the extreme south, in the early morning and in the afternoon. Weak rainfall at high altitudes in the Sierra without ruling out some weak and scattered rain in the rest of the Community in the afternoon. Snow level around 1000-1200, gradually dropping in the afternoon to 800-900 meters.

Temperatures in decline, slight or without changes to the minimums, which will be reached at the end of the day. Weak frosts in high areas of the Central System, which will be moderate on summits. Light to moderate wind from the west and northwest, with very strong gusts in high areas of the Sierra.

Castile-La Mancha: Predominance of cloudy skies in the northeast and in the rest, cloudy intervals with large clearings in the early and late hours. Weak precipitation in the Iberian and Central Systems that may weakly and dispersely extend to Alcarria in the morning. Snow level around 1000-1200 meters decreasing to 800-1000 meters.

Decreasing temperatures, locally notable maximum temperatures on mountain peaks and in points in the west and south of Albacete; the minimums will be reached at the end of the day. Weak frosts in mountainous areas of the eastern half. Light to moderate wind from the northwest and north, with very strong gusts in the Central and Iberian System and in the extreme southeast.

Valencian Community: In the interior of Castellón, cloudy with the probability of light rainfall with a snow level around 700-900 meters. In the rest, predominantly slightly cloudy, increasing to cloudy intervals at the end of the day on coastlines. Temperatures in general decline, notable in the maximums. Moderate to strong wind from the northwest, with very strong gusts in Castellón, interior of Valencia and Alicante, probably hurricanes in parts of the interior of Castellón.

Murcia: Lightly cloudy skies. Temperatures in general decline, notable for the maximums. Moderate winds from the northwest, with occasionally very strong gusts in the eastern half of the region.

Balearic Islands: Cloudy sky with scattered and occasional showers that could be accompanied by a storm and small hail. Snow level around 1000 meters. Decreasing temperatures, locally notable daytime temperatures. Strong northwest wind with gusts of 70 to 90 km/h in general and 120 km/h on summits and capes.

Andalusia: Skies with cloudy intervals in the eastern half, without ruling out occasional weak precipitation on the coast starting in the afternoon; slightly cloudy or clear in the rest. Temperatures in general decline, notable for the maximums in the eastern third, where weak frosts are expected and the minimums will be reached at the end of the day. Light to moderate winds from the north, with strong intervals at high eastern levels.

Canary Islands: Intervals of high cloudiness and more abundant low cloudiness on the northern slopes. Temperatures with few changes with some slight decrease in the maximums. Moderate northeast wind, more intense in the southeast and northwest corners of the mountainous islands. On summits, light variable wind, which tends to be moderate from the northeast in the late hours of the day.