The National Center of Meteorology reported that the country is currently affected by an extension of a surface low pressure system from the east, accompanied by an extension of a high pressure system in the upper layers of the atmosphere.

On the other hand, new studies using artificial intelligence have shown that days on Earth are becoming increasingly longer, although humans will not feel it.

In detail, the National Center of Meteorology said that today’s weather will be clear to partly cloudy at times, with clouds appearing over the mountains in the afternoon, while the winds will be southwesterly to northwesterly, light to moderate in speed, sometimes active and causing dust. It said that tomorrow’s weather will remain clear to partly cloudy at times, with low clouds on the east coast, noting the possibility of some cumulus clouds forming in the east in the afternoon, which may be accompanied by rain, while the winds will be southeasterly, turning to northwesterly, light to moderate in speed, sometimes active and causing dust.

He explained that the weather next Wednesday will be partly cloudy to cloudy and dusty at times, with the possibility of rain falling on some eastern and southern regions, noting that temperatures will tend to decrease in the northern and eastern regions, while the winds will be southeasterly to northeasterly, light to moderate in speed, sometimes active to cause dust and dirt.

The center expected that the weather next Thursday would be partly cloudy to cloudy and dusty at times, with the possibility of rain continuing in some eastern and southern regions, noting a new noticeable drop in temperatures, while the winds would be southeasterly to southerly, moderate to active in speed and sometimes strong, causing dust and dirt.

On the other hand, new studies that used artificial intelligence to monitor the effects of climate change on the Earth’s rotation have shown that days on Earth are becoming increasingly longer, and these changes could have major implications for the future of humanity. The Space.com website, which is concerned with space exploration, innovation and astronomy news, reported that a new study indicates that the length of Earth’s days and the planet’s orientation are out of balance, as human-caused climate change is constantly changing the Earth’s rotation. It explained that these changes are imperceptible to humans, but they could have serious effects, as the researchers warn. He added that “a day on Earth lasts about 86,400 seconds, but the exact time it takes the planet to complete one rotation can change by small fractions of a millisecond each year, due to a number of factors, such as the movements of tectonic plates, changes in the rotation of the inner core and the gravitational pull of the moon.” However, the report warns that “human-caused climate change is another factor that could change the length of Earth’s days,” noting that “scientists are only beginning to understand how this will affect the planet’s rotation in the coming years.” The increasing rate of ice loss from Earth’s polar regions, particularly Greenland and Antarctica, due to global warming has led to rising sea levels, he explained. Most of this excess water accumulates near the equator, causing the planet to bulge slightly around the middle. This in turn slows the planet’s rotation because more of the weight is distributed away from the center of the planet. The findings support a similar study published in March, which suggested that Earth’s days will become longer in the future. The study team also warned that changes in Earth’s axis of rotation could alter the rotation of Earth’s inner core, which could further lengthen the days. However, this potential interaction is still largely unknown.

