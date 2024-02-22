The National Center of Meteorology announced that the country will be affected during the next Sunday and Monday by a surface depression extending from the southwest, with a depression extending into the upper atmosphere, accompanied by an air current from the west, with clouds flowing from the west at intervals.

The center expected the weather during Sunday and Monday to be partly cloudy to cloudy at times, with a chance of light to moderate rain that may be heavy at times in some areas, especially the northern, eastern and coastal areas, with a drop in temperatures on Monday, especially in the west. He pointed out that the winds will be southeasterly, turning to northwesterly, light to moderate speed, sometimes active with clouds, and causing dust and dust. Sea: Light to medium waves, sometimes turbulent in the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of ​​Oman.