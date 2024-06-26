The National Center of Meteorology expects that the weather today will be fair to partly cloudy at times, and low clouds will appear on the eastern coast, and it will become humid at night until tomorrow morning, Friday, with the possibility of light fog forming in some areas, especially the coastal ones, while the winds will be northeasterly to northwesterly light. Moderate speed and sometimes active during the day, stirring up dust.

The Center expected that tomorrow’s weather, Friday, will remain fair to partly cloudy at times, and low clouds will appear on the eastern coast with a chance of cumulonimbus clouds forming in the east in the afternoon, which may be accompanied by rain, noting that there will be a drop in temperatures, especially in the east, while the weather becomes humid at night until the morning. Saturday, with a chance of fog or light fog forming over some coastal and inland areas, and the winds will be northeasterly to northwesterly, light to moderate speed, and active at times during the day, stirring up dust, with speeds ranging from 10 to 25 km/h, reaching 40 km/h on the sea. The waves will be light in the Arabian Gulf and in the Sea of ​​Oman.