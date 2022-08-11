Tensions intensified between China and Taiwan on the one hand, and between China and the United States on the other hand, after US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan in early August.

China announced military exercises in response to the visit, as well as increasing the list of goods suspended from Taiwan, to include fruits, fish, sweets, etc., in addition to banning the export of natural sand to the island.

The value of Taiwan’s exports to China amounted to about 113 billion dollars during 2021, while Taiwan’s imports amounted to about 82 billion dollars, according to figures from the Taiwan Trade Office.

Electrical machinery and technological and electronic products were the bulk of Taiwan’s exports to China, which the latter did not target in decisions to suspend imports.

On the other hand, China’s exports of natural sands to Taiwan amounted to about 3.5 million dollars, according to the Taiwan Trade Bureau, which is a fraction compared to the amount of Australian and Vietnamese exports of sands to Taiwan, which amounted to about 64 million dollars.

Senior global trade analyst, Nick Maru, said in a report for “CNBC”, that China is implementing a long-term strategy in response to the visit to Taiwan, noting that the economic decisions announced by China about suspending specific imports are considered relatively low value and without impact. Mentionsed.

He added that the headlines about Taiwan’s food commodity exports to China are only a “drop in the sea” part of Taiwan’s exports to China, and the effect of its suspension will not be noticeable.

Taiwan is self-governing, but China considers Taiwan part of its territory, and says that Taiwan does not have the right to establish independent foreign relations, which is the justification for many of the warnings issued by Beijing before Pelosi visited Taiwan.