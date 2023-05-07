“112”: an unknown drone was spotted while landing a plane over Domodedovo airport

An unknown unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) was spotted in the sky over Domodedovo airport. This is reported Telegram– channel “112”.

It is noted that the drone was recorded during the landing of the aircraft of the Belarusian airline Belavia. Despite this, the aircraft landed safely on the runway of the capital’s airfield. “The drone continues to fly over the territory of the airport,” the channel says.

This is not the first drone seen over Moscow airports in the last 24 hours. So, on the night of May 7, an unknown drone was found in the sky over Vnukovo. The quadcopter was found by airport security personnel. As a result of the incident, flights from the air harbor were temporarily suspended until the area was surveyed.

Another drone with a camera was found on May 7 in the city of Novosibirsk on the territory of the Novosibirsk Aviation Plant named after V.P. Chkalov, which is also engaged in the production of elements of the Su-24 bombers.