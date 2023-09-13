In the Tver region, air defense forces shot down a drone, no one was injured

In the Konakovsky district of the Tver region, air defense forces shot down a drone. This was reported by the government of the Russian region in Telegram-channel.

“There are no casualties. Emergency services are on the scene. Governor Igor Rudenya instructed regional departments to provide them with all necessary assistance,” the authorities said in a statement.

The government of the Tver region reminded residents of the ban on the use of drones, regardless of their mass.