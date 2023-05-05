Ukrainian Armed Forces shot down their own Bayraktar TB2 drone over Kiev due to loss of control

The air defense system (air defense) of Kyiv shot down a drone over Maidan Nezalezhnosti (Independence Square). This was announced by the mayor of the Ukrainian capital Vitaliy Klitschko.

After the fall of the wreckage of the drone on a nearby building, a fire broke out, the destruction amounted to 150 square meters.

Later, a video appeared on the network with the moment the rocket hit the drone. In the video, you can hear how eyewitnesses jubilantly meet the destruction of the UAV.

The drone turned out to be Ukrainian

Initially, the Ukrainian media and Telegram channels claimed that the Kiev air defense intercepted a Russian strike drone. Various sources have suggested that it could be a Forpost, Corsair-4 or Iranian Mohajer-6 drone. However, later the Ukrainian military admitted that the destroyed drone turned out to be a Turkish Bayraktar TB2, bought by the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The decision to shoot down the UAV was made because the uncontrolled stay of the UAV in the sky over Kiev could lead to “undesirable consequences,” the country’s Air Force command explained. “It’s a pity, but this is a technique, and such cases happen,” the message said. They admitted that it could be a technical malfunction.

It also turned out that the flight of the drone revealed the positions of the capital’s air defense system on the roofs of high-rise buildings. In particular, the videos that appeared in the media show the points from where the fire was fired at the Bayraktar.

Ukrainian “Army of Drones”

Almost simultaneously with reports of a UAV over Kiev, the Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine, Mikhail Fedorov, said that the country had trained ten thousand drone operators as part of the Army of Drones program. According to him, thus the first part of the pilot training project was completed. In total, it is planned to create 60 companies of shock drone operators.

At the same time, Ukraine recognizes the effectiveness of Russian drones. So, the adviser to the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, Anton Gerashchenko, called the Lancet loitering projectile, capable of hitting artillery and armored vehicles, the most dangerous for the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Earlier, the Russian Ministry of Defense revealed that more than a hundred Turkish Bayraktar drones have been destroyed since the beginning of the special operation. As Lieutenant General Andrey Demin, Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Space Forces, noted, there are practically no fundamental differences in the fight against drones such as the American Global Hawk (RQ-4) and Reaper (MQ-9) and Bayraktar, in contrast to the counteraction of modern manned aircraft.