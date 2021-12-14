VATICAN CITY. The celebration of the Pontiff in Sastin, in Slovakia, last September 15th was in danger. A drone that posed “a potential threat” was neutralized by Israeli electronic equipment, the D-Fend. The site of the Jerusalem Post writes it, according to which the system – which collaborated with the Slovakian Ministry of the Interior – was able to identify and take control of that drone that appeared unexpectedly and considered a potential risk to the safety of Pope Francis.

In addition to the crowd of faithful – about 60 thousand – also ninety bishops and five hundred priests participated in the Mass in the esplanade of the Basilica, in addition to the president of Slovakia Zuzana Caputova and premier Eduard Heger. Pope Francis, on the last day of his stay in Slovakia, drove to the National Shrine of Sastin, about 70 km north of the capital Bratislava, originally from the 16th century and also known as the Basilica of the Seven Sorrows of the Virgin Mary. Precisely on the solemnity of the Blessed Virgin Mary of the Seven Sorrows, patroness of Slovakia, the Pontiff traveled the surrounding streets on the popemobile greeting the faithful, and after a moment of private prayer with the Slovak bishops presided over Mass on the nearby esplanade. Before the celebration, Bergoglio again made the rounds among the faithful with the Popemobile.

Suddenly, reports the Jerusalem Post, among the many drones that flew in the sky on the esplanade, an unknown one appeared, considered a “rogue drone”, a “rogue” aircraft. A danger for the Pope and for all present. The local police launched the state of alert and, thanks to devices prepared by the Israeli company D-Fend, the drone was taken under control and sent back to the take-off point, far from the esplanade where the ceremony presided over by the Pope was taking place. Mass did not thus suffer interference.

The incident “refers – says a representative of the Israeli company quoted by the newspaper – to the growing threat represented by drones against executives around the world and in mass events”.