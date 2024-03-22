Bogomaz announced the destruction of a UAV over the Vygonichsky district of the Bryansk region

The governor of the Bryansk region, Alexander Bogomaz, said that an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) was destroyed over the region’s territory. He wrote about this in his Telegram-channel

Bogomaz reported that the region prevented an attempt by the Kyiv authorities to carry out a terrorist attack using a drone. An aircraft-type drone was destroyed over the territory of the Vygonichsky district by the air defense forces of the Russian Ministry of Defense.

“There were no injuries or damage. Operational and emergency services are working on the spot. Thanks to our air defense units,” concluded the head of the region.

Earlier in the Russian region, a drone fell on an oil refinery. This happened in the Samara region, RIA Novosti reported.