It is the third attack on an airbase on Russian territory in the last 24 hours. The flames broke out on December 6 at an airport in Kursk, in southern Russia, due to a drone strike, the regional governor said. In addition, Moscow accused kyiv of “nuclear terrorism” for bombing the Zaporizhia nuclear plant, which Ukraine rejects. The tension rises after the Kremlin told the invaded country to attack two of its air bases, to which it responds with a new wave of assaults on Ukrainian territory.

Russia begins to suffer attacks on its own territory more than nine months after the invasion of Ukraine.

A ball of fire and a huge column of black smoke rose this Tuesday, December 6, from an airfield in the Kursk region, in the south of Russian territory and bordering Ukraine. The fire was the product of a drone attack that hit an oil deposit, denounced the regional governor, Roman Starovoy.

However, the official pointed out that the deflagration did not cause casualties and that the fire was “localized.”

Video footage posted on social media showed the detonation lit up the sky in the early hours of the morning, followed by a substantial fire at the air terminal 280 kilometers from the Ukrainian border.

Another video of the fire at Kursk airbase. There’s this great song by Deep Purple that fits here, with a small adjustment: “Smoke on the Kursk, a fire in the sky” pic.twitter.com/QxL7GsCD0T — Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) December 6, 2022



Although kyiv has not claimed responsibility for this fact, Moscow attributes it to the forces of the attacked country. The ramming comes just a day after Ukraine appeared to launch daring drone assaults on two Kremlin troops’ military airfields, in Saratov and Ryazan, which also set off explosions.

These are two facilities that house bombers capable of carrying nuclear weapons.

“If something is launched into the airspace of other countries, sooner or later the unknown flying objects will return to the starting point (…) The earth is round,” presidential adviser Mikhail Podolyak wrote on his Twitter account.

Moscow responds with a new barrage of attacks on Ukrainian territory

The unprecedented series of assaults inside Russia threaten a major escalation of the war.

In the last hours, Moscow has intensified its response. kyiv warned of massive bombardments in Kherson and Zaporizhia, two regions in southern Ukraine that the Kremlin annexed last September after holding referendums described as illegal by the West.

From Monday, December 5, Russia responded with a new avalanche of attacks against Ukrainian territory.

“Despite the attempts of the kyiv regime to prevent the combat work of Russian long-range aviation with a terrorist act, today around 15:00 Moscow time a massive air and sea attack with weapons was carried out. high-precision attacks against Ukraine’s military and defense control, communication, energy and military installations,” Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said.

⚡️ Police: Russian forces launch 5 missiles on Bakhmut, Donetsk Oblast, in past day. According to law enforcement, Russian attacks on Bakhmut wounded civilians and hit an apartment building. — The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) December 6, 2022



In addition, the Ukrainian Police indicated that the Russian military launched at least five missiles in Bakhmut, belonging to the Donetsk Oblast, which caused several injuries, hitting an apartment building.

Russia accuses Ukraine of “nuclear terrorism” over bombings in Zaporizhia

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on December 6 that Ukraine continued to bomb the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant, the largest in Europe, deliberately creating the threat of a possible nuclear catastrophe.

The senior Kremlin official said his troops are taking action to ensure the safety of the power facility, in the face of what he called “nuclear terrorism” from kyiv.

“Our units are taking all measures to ensure the safety of the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant (…) In turn, the kyiv regime seeks to create the appearance of a threat of nuclear catastrophe by continuing to deliberately bomb the site,” he said. Shoigu to his nation’s top military commanders in a conference call.

File, Archive. A Russian all-terrain armored vehicle is parked outside the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant during the visit of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) expert mission in the course of the conflict between Ukraine and Russia on the outskirts of Enerhodar in the Zaporizhzhya region. September. January 1, 2022. REUTERS – Alexander Ermochenko

However, the Ukrainian authorities deny having bombed the facility, which has been under the control of Russian soldiers since the first days of the war, and accused Moscow of being behind those assaults.

Their statements have not been independently verified. The two parties blame each other for the constant attacks in the vicinity of the nuclear facility.

kyiv has also accused Russian troops of using the plant as a weapons depot.

With Reuters and AP