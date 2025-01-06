Juan Carlos I has turned 87 years old this Sunday, January 5, a date that the king emeritus celebrated in Abu Dhabi, where he has resided for four and a half years. The former head of state celebrated his birthday in the capital of the United Arab Emirates in a fparty with about 80 guests and accompanied by his daughters, the infantas Elena and Cristina.

As part of the celebrations, a drone show illuminated the sky of Abu Dhabi to render tribute to the one who was king of Spain between 1975 and 2014. During the tribute it was possible to see how the drones formed the night sky silhouette of Juan Carlos I at different times in his life.

Drones have also formed the images of the flag of Spain either memorial scenes of his good relationship with the Emirati sheikhs, in addition to the inscriptions in Spanish “Happy Birthday” (without the ‘s’ at the end) and “Thank you“.

Juan Carlos I has resided in Abu Dhabi since his departure from Spain in 2020

The emeritus king of Spain He has resided in the Emirati capital since leaving Spain in 2020.after opening different investigations into his assets abroad, finally archived by the Prosecutor’s Office as they had expired or had occurred before 2014, when he was protected by the constitutional inviolability of the head of State.

Juan Carlos I was king of Spain for 39 years, from 1975 to 2014, the year in which he abdicated in favor of his son, Felipe VI. Currently, it is not part of the Royal Housealthough his trips to Spain, mainly to Sanxenxo, are common.