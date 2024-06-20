A drone fell on a private house in Slavyansk-on-Kuban
A drone fell on a private house in Slavyansk-on-Kuban. The Operational Headquarters of the Krasnodar Territory reported this in its Telegram-channel.
It is noted that one person died as a result of the attack.
“On the night of June 20, Slavyansk-on-Kuban was attacked by the Kyiv regime. According to information from the Slavyansky District EDDS, a drone fell on a private house, it was completely destroyed,” the Operational Headquarters reported.
It is emphasized that emergency services are at the scene of the incident.
Earlier, a Ukrainian drone attacked a substation in Energodar, said the governor of the Zaporozhye region, Yevgeny Balitsky. As a result, there was a partial power outage; no one was injured in the drone attack.
