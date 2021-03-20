A drone flying over the San Mamés lawn interrupted the match between Athletic and Eibar. In the 67th minute of the match, the referee had to stop the game to remove the apparatus that was in the defensive zone of Marcelino García’s players. The drone carried a letter claiming that the Eurocup should not be played in Bilbao, one of the 12 venues that the European competition should host this coming summer.

It remains to be seen if the incident will have consequences, but it should be remembered that the Ministry of the Interior and the League reached an agreement to reinforce surveillance in stadiums in the event that this type of device is detected. The agreement, which is valid for four years, stipulates that LaLiga implement drone detection and neutralization systems in the stadiums it deems appropriate.