In the video (see it above) magma is seen to erupt as the apparatus approaches the crater’s surface.

The recording ends abruptly, as the drone is burned by jets of lava. Gardar Olafsson, an Icelandic photographer, said on his Instagram page that he intentionally drove the device into the crater and that his drone ended up “fused”.

The volcano is 40 km from the capital of Iceland (AFP).

A few meters from the lava, thousands of onlookers contemplate mesmerized the spectacle of the eruption of a volcano on the slopes of Mount Fagradalsfjall, near the capital of Iceland. The most reckless roast marshmallows and cook hot dogs.

The place is reached after an hour and a half on foot from a nearby road. The relatively small and mild eruption began on Friday night, March 19, about 40 km from Reykjavik. It is the fruit of mother nature, but it seems the work of a tourist office in search of a new attraction.

“It is absolutely spectacular,” admits Úlvar Kári Jóhannsson, a 21-year-old engineer who came to the area on Sunday. “It smells pretty bad, but what surprised me the most was the shade of the orange color: much deeper than you imagine,” he said.

AFTER 800 YEARS

Lava gushes from a dome forming a small valley and collects in the basin, gradually turning into black basalt as it cools. Geophysicists estimate that the volcano has already spit 300,000 cubic meters of lava.

“What caught my attention above all was the temperature: when we approached the lava that was spilling on the ground, it rose 10-15 ° C and our forehead was red,” explains Émilie Saint-Mleux, a French student who came with some friends.

The eruption of the volcano on Mount Fagradalsfjall (AFP).

“It’s kind of like the memory of the barbecue in the summer,” jokes Lucille Fernemont, another Frenchwoman.

Access was prohibited when the eruption occurred, later discouraged, and visits are now tolerated.

“We just make sure that people do not get too close to the lava and if necessary we ask them to step back, we check that everything is fine,” explains Atli Gunnarsson, a 45-year-old policeman, wearing a yellow helmet and a gas mask within reach of the hand in case you need it.

Lava comes out of the volcano on Mount Fagradalsfjall (AFP).

Rescuers are very aware of a small incessant beep that comes from devices that detect the presence of gas, mainly the dreaded sulfur dioxide, but the strong wind limits the risk.

On the Reykjanes Peninsula where the eruption occurred, no lava has flowed for more than 800 years.

FREQUENT ERUPTIONS

Eruptions in Iceland are frequent (one every five years on average) but usually occur far from cities and sometimes in very inaccessible areas. And others are too dangerous to allow access.

This time you can enjoy the panorama after a six-kilometer walk from a neighboring road to the fishing port of Grindavik, the nearest town (3,500 inhabitants), near the famous thermal baths of the “Blue Lagoon”.

The volcano is near the famous hot springs of the “Blue Lagoon” (AFP).

Tourism in Iceland, which usually represents more than 8% of GDP, has collapsed due to the coronavirus pandemic, but for a few days the authorities have tried to promote it by reopening the country to visitors who demonstrate that they have been vaccinated or have already had the covid.

It is unlikely that they will be able to enjoy this show for long. According to volcanologists, the most likely hypothesis is that the eruption will weaken rapidly, after a few days.

ANSA Agency.

GML