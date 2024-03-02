A drone fell in St. Petersburg on the morning of March 2, damaging a residential building

A drone crashed in the Krasnogvardeisky district of St. Petersburg. He crashed into one of the residential buildings.

The first reports of a drone in the sky arrived at 7 a.m. noticed in the Vsevolozhsk region. According to eyewitnesses, the drone was flying from the direction of Lake Ladoga towards the village of Uglovo.

The UAV was also seen flying over the Rzhev test site. Residents reported hearing a loud sound. Then the drone flew to a five-story building on Piskarevsky Prospekt and crashed into it. Judging by some reports, the drone was flying from the east. Possible purpose there could be an oil depot “Ruchi” in the north-east of St. Petersburg, which is less than 1 kilometer from the crash site.

Authorities responded to the emergency

The information that an emergency occurred in the Krasnogvardeisky district of St. Petersburg was confirmed by Governor Alexander Beglov. He clarified that the Ministry of Emergency Situations and representatives of law enforcement agencies are working on the spot. At the same time, the head of St. Petersburg did not name the reasons for the incident.

There are no casualties. The glazing of the balconies of two houses was partially damaged. Residents of the affected apartments were evacuated Alexander BeglovGovernor of St. Petersburg

The authorities of the Kalininsky district of St. Petersburg, in turn, also told TASS about an emergency situation in the Krasnogvardeisky district of the city. It was also reported that there were no casualties; no details were provided.

A photo of a fragment of an exploded drone has appeared

Footage of a possibly deformed engine part was published by the Telegram channel “Mash on the Moika”. The photograph shows a small, distorted fragment. A drone fragment was found near the explosion site. First of all, this is an engine part. Telegram-Shot channel, meanwhile, notes that the first to come running to the sound of the explosion discovered a cylinder casing with cooling fins.

According to Mash on the Moika, the Ukrainian Armed Forces launched the attack using a homemade drone, which was loaded with approximately 3.5 kilograms of explosives.