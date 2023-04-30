Ukraine bombed some Russian fuel depots in Sevastopol this Saturday in response to the massive attack carried out the previous day by the invading army, which caused the death of 25 civilians in Uman and Dnipro. The action once again demonstrates kyiv’s capacity and determination to reach objectives outside the theater of war operations. Sevastopol is located on the Crimean peninsula; a territory that it claims as part of Ukraine while Moscow has kept it under its own sovereignty since 2014.

The attack was carried out by a drone armed with explosives, which hit two huge warehouses, according to the Russian version. The Ukrainians, for their part, assured that at least a dozen containers burned as a result of the attack. Some estimates suggest that 40,000 tons of fuel would have been consumed. There were no casualties, although the flames spread for at least a kilometer around the port, where the storage facility is located.

Sevastopol Governor Mikhail Razvozhaev called on social media for residents to remain calm. Subsequently, he reported the existence of a second drone, which was shot down by the military with light weapons. “Her fragments were found on the shore near the terminal,” the governor said. The extinguishing of the fire lasted several hours and in the work tugboats of the Black Sea Fleet were used to pump water towards the destroyed tanks.

Andriy Yusov, a representative of the State Administration of Ukraine, later made a statement calling the explosion “a punishment from God, in particular for the civilians killed in Uman, including five children. All residents of temporarily occupied Crimea will have to stay away from these targets in the near future,” he warned, hinting that the armed forces could repeat such actions. According to him, he added, the fuel was destined for “the fleet of the aggressor State in the Black Sea.”

While the warehouses burned in Sevastopol, the rescue teams on Saturday ended the search operations for victims in the city of Uman, where an X-100 missile destroyed an apartment block early on Friday morning. The authorities regretted the existence of 23 fatalities, including six children who lived in the building. Two other people are missing, but rescuers have found no trace of them under the rubble. The United Nations condemned the Russian attack, which left 25 dead in total. Last night, five Ukrainian towns were in the dark after a new bombardment by the invaders against power stations.