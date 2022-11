Oryol governor Klychkov announced the blowing up of the oil depot with the help of a drone

In the Oryol region, an oil depot near the village of Stalnoy Kon was blown up. about this in his Telegram– the channel said the governor of the region Andrey Klychkov.

“Today, at about 4 am, a presumably unmanned aerial vehicle blew up an oil depot in the village of Stalnoy Kon,” the head of the region wrote.