Marched in Istra

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said that air defense systems shot down a drone over the Istra district on the outskirts of Moscow.

The Russian news agency “Tass” reported that the drone was heading towards Moscow.

There were no casualties in the downing of the drone, according to Sobyanin.

Suspension of flights

Although the attack was thwarted, the Russian authorities suspended incoming and outgoing flights at 3 airports:

Vnukovo airport

Sheremetyevo Airport

Domodedovo airport

According to Russian media, the airspace over the three airports has been closed.

And the Russian capital is regularly exposed to attacks by drones launched by Ukraine, but the latter does not explicitly adopt the matter.

Ukrainian attacks on Moscow, the last of which was 3 days ago, led to the suspension of flights at Moscow airports for a short period.