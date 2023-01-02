In Bashkortostan, an 18-year-old driver knocked down three pedestrians, one of them died

An 18-year-old driver without a license knocked down three pedestrians in Bashkortostan, one of them died. The incident that occurred in the Russian region on January 1 at about 23:00 local time (21 Moscow time) was reported in his Telegramchannel, the head of the traffic police for the region, Vladimir Sevastyanov.

According to Sevastyanov, the young driver was driving a Lada Granta car, he was driving from Lenina Street in the direction of Yakutov Street. According to preliminary data, he lost control: the car skidded and she ran into pedestrians who were walking along the right side of the road.

“As a result of an accident, an 18-year-old pedestrian, a resident of Ufa, died at the scene from his injuries. A 17-year-old girl and an 18-year-old guy were hospitalized with various injuries, ”Sevastyanov specified.