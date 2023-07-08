A 35-year-old driver who was driving in the opposite direction collided head-on this morning on the M50 in Madrid with the vehicle in which a family was traveling, causing one death and three serious injuries, as reported by the regional emergency agency 112. The deceased is the another driver, a 42-year-old man and the injured are his wife, 39, his 4-year-old son, and the man who was driving against the current. The Civil Guard, which is investigating the accident, has not yet determined if the cause of the collision is a kamikaze or if it had made a mistake.

The crash occurred at kilometer 62 of that ring road, at the height of Alcorcón. The spokesman for 112 Emergencies, Luis Serrano, has reported that his service received several calls around three in the morning, warning of the vehicle that was traveling in the opposite direction. The last of them reported that the collision had occurred.

Firefighters and Civil Protection personnel from the Alcorcón City Council, members of the Civil Guard and Summa 112 went to the scene of the accident. They tried unsuccessfully to revive the deceased and transferred his relatives to the Doce de Octubre Hospital. The driver of the other vehicle was trapped and was rescued by firefighters, before being taken by ambulance to the Puerta de Hierro Hospital in Majadahonda.

