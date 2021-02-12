After being stabilized by the health workers, the victim was transferred to the Virgen de la Arrixaca hospital in Murcia
A 31-year-old driver was seriously injured this Friday as a result of a frontal collision with another vehicle in Molina de Segura. The accident took place around 17.37 hours, on the main avenue of the city, specifically near a roundabout located in front of a gym.
After receiving several calls alerting to the event, the Emergency Coordination Center mobilized a mobile unit from the Emergency service and a Local Police patrol to the site. After being stabilized by the health workers, the wounded man was transferred to the Virgen de la Arrixaca hospital in Murcia.
.