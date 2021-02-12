After being stabilized by the health workers, the victim was transferred to the Virgen de la Arrixaca hospital in Murcia Entrance to the Emergency Department of the Virgen de la Arrixaca hospital. / VICENTE VICÉNS / AGM

A 31-year-old driver was seriously injured this Friday as a result of a frontal collision with another vehicle in Molina de Segura. The accident took place around 17.37 hours, on the main avenue of the city, specifically near a roundabout located in front of a gym.

After receiving several calls alerting to the event, the Emergency Coordination Center mobilized a mobile unit from the Emergency service and a Local Police patrol to the site. After being stabilized by the health workers, the wounded man was transferred to the Virgen de la Arrixaca hospital in Murcia.