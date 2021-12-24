This is how the vehicle has been after hitting a concrete mixer truck. / Ceis firefighters

A driver has been injured in a traffic accident that occurred this Friday at kilometer 1 of the RM-413 highway, Abanilla – La Murada.

A call to the 1-1-2 Murcia Region Emergency Coordination Center warned of the accident, indicating that a concrete mixer truck and a passenger car were involved. As a result of the impact, the driver of the tourism had been trapped and injured. A Local Police patrol from Abanilla has immediately moved to the place, which has confirmed the exact place of the accident, as well as Firefighters from the Murcia Region Fire Extinction and Rescue Consortium (CEIS), and an ambulance from the Management of Urgencies and Health Emergencies. The Civil Guard and road maintenance have also been informed.

Once CEIS firefighters have managed to free the trapped driver, health workers 061 have treated him and transferred him to the Morales Meseguer Hospital in Murcia for medical evaluation. The circumstances that led to the accident are currently unknown.