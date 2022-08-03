A vehicle driver was moderately injured in a deterioration accident that occurred today in Wadi Sa` in Al Ain city due to photography, lack of attention and preoccupation with the road.

Abu Dhabi Police urged the public not to approach the places of flow of the valleys of “Saa” and water gatherings in the city of Al Ain, to be careful and to stay away from the places of flow of valleys and dams, and to follow the instructions and instructions of the competent authorities in order to preserve the safety of all.

And she warned of the danger of being preoccupied with other than the road that leads to sudden deviation due to the use of the phone to browse the Internet and social networking sites, make a call, take pictures, and other distractions and behaviors that may lead to serious consequences.