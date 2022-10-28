THE TRUTH Murcia Friday, 28 October 2022, 09:55



Emergency services put out the fire of a truck on the A-7, at the height of the Agridulce de Murcia urbanization, early this Friday. Its 44-year-old driver was taken to hospital with burns. Several calls to 112 Region of Murcia warned of a fire in a truck transporting plastics, indicating that it was blocking traffic.

Firefighters from the SEIS of the Murcia City Council, the Civil Guard, road maintenance personnel and two ambulances from the Emergency Management and Health Emergencies 061 (SUAP and care) traveled to the scene of the fire. The toilets reported the transfer to the Virgen de la Arrixaca hospital with burns from the truck driver. The traffic was restored by the Civil Guard.