A man was injured this Sunday night when he left the road in the district of Purias, in the municipality of Lorca, and made several turns of the bell with his vehicle. The Emergency Coordination Center 112 Region of Murcia received a call at 8:52 p.m. reporting the traffic accident.

The event occurred on the RM-D12 road (Purías to Puerto Lumbreras), past La Torre del Obispo in the district of Purias, in the municipality of Lorca. Apparently, tourism got off the track and made several turns of the bell until it finally ended up on a terrace.

Local Police units from Lorca and an ambulance from the Urgency and Health Emergencies Management 061 (a Mobile Emergency Unit) traveled to the scene of the incident, attending to the wounded man, a 39-year-old man who was able to get out of the vehicle, and later He was transferred to the Rafael Méndez University General Hospital.