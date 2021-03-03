The General Command in Umm Al Quwain Police managed to catch a driver who ran over a person of Asian nationality and fled the scene, and the Deputy Director of the Traffic and Patrols Department, Colonel Hamid Ahmed Saeed, said that the operations room received a report at 7:15 pm yesterday indicating that there had been a run-over accident. For a person and the cause of the accident escaping from the scene.

He explained, upon receiving the report, the traffic patrols were sent to search and investigate, as the driver was seized and brought within three hours of receiving the report, and the vehicle required in the accident was also found and the data of (the fugitive driver) was transferred, and transferred to the competent authorities.

He added, according to Article (47) of the Traffic and Traffic Law: Causing a serious accident or injury will be fined by the court, in addition to (23) traffic points, and the light vehicle will be seized for (30) days.

He pointed out that drivers must abide by traffic laws and take precautions and beware of road surprises, and not be distracted by other than the road when driving, and not neglect safety procedures because of negligence that may endanger the lives of the vehicle driver, his companions and road users.





