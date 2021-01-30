According to the Urban Guard of Reus, eight people have been injured

Eight people have been injured this Saturday in a multiple run over in Reus (Tarragona), in which a driver has lost control of the vehicle and has entered the pedestrian area of ​​the Plaza del Nen de les Oques.

The emergency bodies have received the notice at 12.30 pm, they have transferred seven of the injured to the Sant Joan de Reus hospital and one to the Joan XXIII of Tarragona, sources from the Local Police have informed Europa Press.

Nine ground units and a team of psychologists from the Servei d’Emergències Mèdiques have moved to the scene, they report in a tweet.