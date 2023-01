A 15-year-old girl was run over by a car this Friday on Avenarabi street in Murcia, at the height of Avenida de Europa. The accident took place, specifically, around 2:40 p.m.

After receiving several calls reporting the outrage, the Emergency Coordination Center mobilized patrols from the Murcia Local Police and a mobile 061 Emergency Unit to the scene. of Murcia.