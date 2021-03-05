A “taxi” driver found an amount of 900,000 dirhams, and a passenger forgot it in the back seat of his vehicle, so he delivered it to Bur Dubai Police Station.

The Director of the Bur Dubai Police Station, Brigadier General Abdullah Khadim Sorour Al-Umar, was honored in the presence of his deputy Colonel Rashid Muhammad Saleh, the head of the Investigation Department, Major Omar Al Mazrouei, and the head of the Customer Happiness Department, Abdullah Ibrahim Abdullah, the driver Muhammad Irfan Muhammad Rafeeq, who works as a driver in Karim In appreciation of his honesty and speed of returning the money that he found in the back seat of his vehicle, after a passenger forgot it.

The wrist thanked the driver, praising his honesty and good behavior, stressing that the honor comes within the framework of the Dubai Police General Command’s keenness to raise awareness in the community about dealing with finds and lost money, and within the framework of constant keenness to build a communication link with community members, because they are partners in the investigation Security, safety and spreading happiness.

At the end of the honor ceremony, the Bur Dubai Police Station honored the driver, in appreciation of his social responsibility and his keenness to contribute to the return of the money to its owner.





