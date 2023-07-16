Sunday, July 16, 2023, 2:04 p.m.



The driver of a car lost control and ended up embedded against the side fence of a well-known supermarket in Abarán. The incident occurred around two in the morning last Sunday when the accident vehicle was driving in the direction of Avenida del Rio Segura and its driver lost control, crossed the opposite lane and ended up colliding and leaving significant damage to the wall and perimeter fence of the said establishment, in addition to causing serious damage to the car.

A local police patrol from Abarán appeared at the scene and remained in the area until the removal of the vehicle whose driver is in good condition. Once the pertinent breathalyzer test was carried out, it was negative and the situation returned to normal, although the area remained signposted until the remains of the wall were removed and the fuel and oil spills cleaned up.