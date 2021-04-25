The affected person suffered polyconusions after leaving the road on the National Highway-340 Condition of the car after several turns of the bell. / LV

A driver was injured this Saturday night when he suffered a spectacular accident on the National Highway-340, at the height of Rambla Celada, in the municipality of Alhama. The event occurred at eleven o’clock at night, when a tourist that was circulating in the direction of Totana left the road and gave several turns of the bell. In this tourism only the driver traveled, who suffered polyconusions and was transferred to the Virgen de la Arrixaca hospital by the emergency services.