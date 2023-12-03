Sunday, December 3, 2023, 8:50 p.m.



Starting at 6:00 p.m. this Sunday, numerous calls reported the traffic accident that occurred in the Murcian district of Gea and Truyols where a driver left the road, fell into an orchard and crashed his vehicle into a lemon tree.

The Emergency Coordination Center 112 of the Region mobilized a device made up of a Civil Guard patrol, firefighters from the Fire Extinguishing and Rescue Consortium of the Region of Murcia with three troops and a vehicle and an ambulance from 061.

Firefighters had to remove the man from the vehicle as he was trapped. Subsequently, the injured man, aged 50, was stabilized at the scene and transferred to the Virgen de la Arrixaca hospital.