The driver of a vehicle was arrested this Saturday for fleeing to skip a control that the Local Police had deployed at the exit of the district of Patiño. In his escape, the man, who was traveling with another person in the vehicle, a gray BMW, reversed tourism by spinning and went over a bollard, located at the entrance of a community garage, located in the La Fuensanta street in the district of Murcia.

When restarting the forward march, the iron post was embedded in the underside of the car, thus leaving it immobilized, despite the driver’s attempts to free himself, who came to ‘burn’ part of the tires with the numerous accelerations he made .

The agents went to the scene and detained, at least, the driver of the vehicle, who was transferred to police stations to instruct the corresponding proceedings.