A Gulf driver caused four Asians to be seriously injured, as a result of his car crashing into their car, after he suddenly deviated from the lane in which he was driving on Jebel Ali Lahbab Street.

The Public Prosecution in Dubai referred the accused to the Traffic Court on four charges: “Accidentally causing damage to the safety of the body of others, as a result of committing the accident that injured four people of Asian nationalities, in addition to the charge of destroying property owned by others, which is the victims’ car, and driving an uninsured vehicle.” On a public road, and driving a vehicle with an expired license.” The lawsuit papers stated that the accident occurred as a result of the defendant’s complex errors, which included his driving without taking into account the circumstances of the situation, or taking the necessary care and caution while driving, and then the sudden swerving of the vehicle.

In the merits of its ruling, the court indicated that the incident was proven to be true and proven against the accused, according to what was recorded in the arrest report, and the movement of the relevant experts to the site of the accident, and to confirm that he was driving an expired, uninsured vehicle, and that he caused damage to property owned by others. The court relied on the road accident report, the diagram of the accident, what was proven in the medical report of the victims, and the accident planner’s testimony from Dubai Police, which decided that on the date of the incident, a report had been received from the operations room about a collision between two vehicles on Lahbab Street towards Jebel Ali, and when it moved He saw two vehicles damaged by the accident, and upon inquiring from eyewitnesses about how it occurred, it became clear that the culprit swerved suddenly, and his vehicle collided with the victims’ car, which was traveling in the right direction.

After examining the case, the court ruled in absentia to punish the accused with a fine of 3,000 dirhams for the first and second charges, and 400 dirhams for the other two charges.

For its part, the Public Prosecution appealed the ruling before the Court of Appeal, demanding an increase in the penalty and the suspension of his driver’s license. The Court of Appeal reported that the appeal submitted to it against the ruling came on time, but it came as a ruling in absentia, and the time for opposition is still available for the convicted person, and therefore it is not permissible Legally, the appeal is decided before the opposition is decided.